The NFL playoffs are about to start, with the Seattle Seahawks and the San Francisco 49ers kicking off the Wild Card Round this Saturday. The division rivals will play in San Francisco for a spot in the Divisional Round. However, the weather is currently poised to be a problem for both teams. The weather forecasts for today show that a heavy thunderstorm is anticipated tonight, which would be around the fourth quarter of the game, per Mike Florio.

“Thunderstorms become a potential factor at 4:00 p.m. local time. With the (Seahawks-49ers) game starting at 1:30 p.m. PT, that puts a potential stoppage for lightning on the table in the fourth quarter of the game.”

It should be noted that the 49ers-Seahawks game was already expecting a bit of rain, based on the forecasts over the last few days. However, these new thunderstorms pose a much larger threat for the game. Teams might be forced to stop the game in the name of safety.

The 49ers and the Seahawks have gone through wildly different paths to the Wild Card Round. After a middling start, San Francisco won their last 10 games despite injuries to Jimmy Garoppolo and other key pieces. They are one of the clear favorites to make it out of the NFC and represent them in the Super Bowl.

The Seahawks, on the other hand, rode a hot start to the year to punch their ticket to the playoffs. However, their lackluster end to the season casts a lot of doubt on their ability to compete in the playoffs. We’ll see if the 49ers can dispose of their NFC West rivals in the Wild Card Round.