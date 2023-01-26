The San Francisco 49ers’ injury report is somewhat troubling ahead of the NFC Championship showdown against the Philadelphia Eagles. Christian McCaffrey was among a few key players who have not practiced this week, but when asked about his status for the game, CMC offered no doubts. Via Around the NFL, McCaffrey declared there’s “zero” chance he isn’t on the field against the Eagles for the NFC Title game.

While McCaffrey was held out of practice for the second straight day while dealing with a calf injury, head coach Kyle Shanahan previously indicated he expects the star running back to play. McCaffrey echoed those sentiments on Thursday, leaving behind no question as to whether he’ll be available.

Needless to say, McCaffrey’s availability will be a key component in the outcome of Sunday’s game, especially with Elijah Mitchell also out of practice and Deebo Samuel dealing with an injury, too. While the wide receiver returned to practice on Thursday, CMC and Mitchell remained on the sideline.

Ultimately, the Niners are anticipating all three will be available, and McCaffrey’s declarative statement certainly bodes well for the offense ahead of their most important game of the season. The 49ers will still be hopeful that McCaffrey can log a day of practice before taking the field on Sunday, but barring any setbacks, it should be smooth sailing for No. 23.

Across two playoff games, Christian McCaffrey has 25 carries for 154 yards and one touchdown. He’s caught eight receptions for 39 yards and one TD, too, while featuring on a total of 96 offensive snaps.