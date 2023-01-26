The San Francisco 49ers’ injury report is somewhat troubling ahead of the NFC Championship showdown against the Philadelphia Eagles. Christian McCaffrey was among a few key players who have not practiced this week, but when asked about his status for the game, CMC offered no doubts. Via Around the NFL, McCaffrey declared there’s “zero” chance he isn’t on the field against the Eagles for the NFC Title game.

While McCaffrey was held out of practice for the second straight day while dealing with a calf injury, head coach Kyle Shanahan previously indicated he expects the star running back to play. McCaffrey echoed those sentiments on Thursday, leaving behind no question as to whether he’ll be available.

Needless to say, McCaffrey’s availability will be a key component in the outcome of Sunday’s game, especially with Elijah Mitchell also out of practice and Deebo Samuel dealing with an injury, too. While the wide receiver returned to practice on Thursday, CMC and Mitchell remained on the sideline.

Are you 1000% an NFL fan?

🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch newsletter.

*Sign up now and receive your own one-of-a-kind ClutchPoints photoshop with yourself and your favorite player!

RECOMMENDED
Kevin Durant, Brock Purdy, Tom Brady, Brooklyn Nets, San Francisco 49ers

Nets star Kevin Durant gets real on Brock Purdy-Tom Brady comparisons

Angelo Guinhawa ·

Jalen Hurts, AJ Brown, Philadelphia Eagles, NFL Playoffs

AJ Brown puts NFC Championship vs 49ers in perspective amid Jalen Hurts message

Reese Nasser ·

Bengals, Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow

Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes eviscerated by Cincinnati mayor with Bengals’ Joe Burrow paternity request

Paolo Songco ·

Ultimately, the Niners are anticipating all three will be available, and McCaffrey’s declarative statement certainly bodes well for the offense ahead of their most important game of the season. The 49ers will still be hopeful that McCaffrey can log a day of practice before taking the field on Sunday, but barring any setbacks, it should be smooth sailing for No. 23.

Across two playoff games, Christian McCaffrey has 25 carries for 154 yards and one touchdown. He’s caught eight receptions for 39 yards and one TD, too, while featuring on a total of 96 offensive snaps.