Christian McCaffrey was an outstanding running back for the Carolina Panthers long before the San Francisco 49ers acquired him in a trade last year. Since coming to the 49ers, he has become a game breaking superstar who is on the verge of reaching a level that was scaled by a pair of NFL Hall of Famers.

Christian McCaffrey has scored a TD in 12 consecutive games including playoffs. That is tied with Jerry Rice in 1987 for the most consecutive games with a TD in 49ers history. pic.twitter.com/b58WWzsxuJ — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) September 22, 2023

McCaffrey has scored a touchdown in 12 straight games while wearing a 49er uniform. If he can reach the end zone when the 49ers host the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, he will join former 49er great Jerry Rice and ex-Cowboy Emmitt Smith by scoring in a 13th straight game.

San Francisco quarterback Brock Purdy says that McCaffrey's ability to keep going after he takes a hit is one of the keys to San Francisco's success and also serves as an inspiration to his teammates.

“Not going down after the first hit, if Christian is willing to do it, like a play maker who’s not just all about the stats, and he’s doing the dirty work, for us to be able to see that, you want to get behind this guy, feed off it and do what he’s doing,” Purdy said. “He sort of sets the standard and we all follow him.”

Christian McCaffrey and the 49ers have gotten off to a sensational 3-0 start, and they are 14-point favorites over the 1-2 Cardinals. There appears to be little chance the Niners will overlook the visitors since Arizona registered a major upset in beating the previously undefeated Dallas Cowboys in Week 3.

The 49ers, Philadelphia Eagles and the Miami Dolphins are the NFL's only undefeated teams through the first 3 weeks of the season.