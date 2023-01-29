The San Francisco 49ers lost Brock Purdy early in the NFC Championship Game against the Philadelphia Eagles, leading to fourth-string quarterback Josh Johnson entering the contest. No matter, because Christian McCaffrey is still a beast.

The 49ers tied up the Eagles at 7-7 in the second quarter on a McCaffrey touchdown run that displayed his incredible power. It looked like Philly had McCaffrey stuffed for no gain, but the running back kept battling and broke multiple tackles en route to a 23-yard score:

Christian McCaffrey takes the hard hit but still finds his way to the end zone! 😱pic.twitter.com/oO8MiAfk2T — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) January 29, 2023

This is Christian McCaffrey’s ninth straight game with a touchdown. The 49ers’ decision to trade for the former Carolina Panthers star has been a boon, especially with all the injuries at quarterback.

McCaffrey’s run had Twitter going crazy, with a bunch of players chiming in:

Big boy run!!! @CMC_22 — Mark Ingram II (@markingramII) January 29, 2023

😱😱😱😱 CM — Budda Baker (@Buddabaker3) January 29, 2023

Ohh my!!!! What a run by @CMC_22 — Tyler Lockett (@TDLockett12) January 29, 2023

Do your thing CMC, do your thing 🫡 — AJ Dillon (@ajdillon7) January 29, 2023

Run CMC😤 — Jonathan Taylor (@JayT23) January 29, 2023

Lol eagles don’t want to tackle lol wow — Micah Parsons (@MicahhParsons11) January 29, 2023

Almost the entire 46-yard touchdown drive was Christian McCaffrey, and you can bet the 49ers are going to rely even more heavily on the running back if Purdy can’t return to the game. It will be quite the tall order for McCaffrey after he missed some practice this week due to injury, but it sure seems like he’s fine based on this touchdown run.

San Francisco stabilized the game after a truly disastrous start. The 49ers gave up a controversial touchdown on the Eagles’ opening drive and then lost Purdy to his injury. But instead of going down by two scores, San Francisco’s defense held on multiple occasions before McCaffrey tied the game up with his touchdown.