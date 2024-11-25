The San Francisco 49ers’ season hit a low point on Sunday as they suffered a crushing 38-10 defeat at the hands of the Green Bay Packers. The loss, which dropped the 49ers to 5-6, marked their worst defeat to the Packers in the 74-game history between the two teams. It was also the franchise’s largest loss since Kyle Shanahan became head coach in 2017.

After the game, two of the team’s leaders, Christian McCaffrey and Fred Warner, didn’t hold back in their assessments. “It was just bad ball,” McCaffrey told reporters, summarizing the team's dismal performance. Warner echoed the sentiment, saying, “That’s about as bad as it can get, probably the worst I’ve been a part of.” via Tracy Sandler on X, formerly Twitter.

Backup quarterback Brandon Allen made his first NFL start in nearly three years with Brock Purdy sidelined due to a right shoulder injury. Allen completed 17 of 29 passes for 199 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. While he showed flashes, the offense failed to gain momentum, not registering a first down until midway through the second quarter.

49ers take a beating at Lambeau Field in their Week 12 loss to the Packers

The struggles extended to San Francisco’s star players. McCaffrey, who has been the backbone of the 49ers’ offense, managed just 31 rushing yards on 11 carries and fumbled on a promising 23-yard gain in the fourth quarter. Deebo Samuel, another offensive cornerstone, was held to a single reception for 21 yards.

The 49ers’ defense, missing key players like Nick Bosa and featuring an inexperienced front line, was overwhelmed from the start. Green Bay running back Josh Jacobs exploited the gaps, rushing for 106 yards and three touchdowns on 26 carries. The Packers didn’t punt once during the game, which is a testament to their dominance.

Missed tackles were a glaring issue, with the 49ers logging 10 in the first quarter alone — the highest for any team in a single quarter this season. The 49ers’ defense failed to find any answers for the Packers’ balanced attack.

The 49ers now sit in last place in the NFC West, with their playoff hopes hanging by a thread. Their next game against the Buffalo Bills, who are coming off a bye week, represents their toughest challenge yet. Shanahan’s squad will need to regroup quickly if they hope to salvage their season. Despite the bleak outlook, Warner maintained a sense of accountability. For the 49ers, the path forward will require more than just talk—it will demand action.