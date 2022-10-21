Christian McCaffrey’s girlfriend Olivia Culpo reacts to blockbuster 49ers-Panthers trade

Model and actress Olivia Culpo is in full girlfriend mode on Friday as she showed her love and support to boyfriend Christian McCaffrey, who was traded to the San Francisco 49ers from the Carolina Panthers.

On her Instagram stories, Culpo dedicated a lot of messages for the star running back, starting by saying that she’s feeling “so many emotions right now” after seeing McCaffrey’s trade on TV. She then followed it up with a photo of her and McCaffrey holding hands along with a note saying, “Ready for anything w[ith] you.”

She also shared a view of the Charlotte skyline, adding that she’ll miss it as they now move to San Francisco. Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey have been together for three years now, making their relationship Instagram official in October 2019.

As mentioned, the Panthers traded McCaffrey to the 49ers, though it wasn’t really a surprising move. There have been talks about the team breaking up their roster after firing head coach Matt Rhule following their 1-4 start to the season. McCaffrey had been at the forefront of the trade rumors as well given that he is one of the team’s most valuable assets.

In return, the Panthers got multiple picks, which are second-, third- and fourth-round picks in 2023 and a fifth-rounder in 2024.

The 49ers are projected to make huge improvements offensively with the addition of McCaffrey, though it has yet to be seen if he can be as effective in a new system as he was with the Panthers.