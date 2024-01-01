Christian McCaffrey is thrilled that the Niners have clinched the No. 1 seed and will have the bye before the start of the postseason

The San Francisco 49ers will be going into the postseason as the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoff structure. As a result of their victory over the Washington Commanders and the Philadelphia Eagles' shocking home loss to the Arizona Cardinals, the Niners earned a bye in the first round of the playoffs as well as home field advantage throughout. Star running back Christian McCaffrey is thrilled that his team will have a chance to rest before they are put to the test in the season's most crucial games.

Christian McCaffrey calls calf strain "pretty minor." https://t.co/KJOE6hTflR — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) December 31, 2023

“We all need it — I know I need it,” McCaffrey said after the 49ers’ 27-10 win over Washington “So I’m excited to just take a breath and get everything back to normal.”

McCaffrey suffered a calf injury that the star running back termed as minor after the game. He suffered the injury in the 3rd quarter and did not return to action after that point. Head coach Kyle Shanahan did not seem overly concerned, but said that if the Niners had needed to beat the Los Angeles Rams in the season finale to cement the No. 1 seed, McCaffrey could have been impacted.

That's not the case, and it seems quite clear that Christian McCaffrey will not play in the game. As a result, the running back will have two weeks of rest before the Niners play their first postseason game in the divisional playoffs.

McCaffrey had 14 carries for 64 yards in San Francisco's triumph over Washington. The versatile back also caught 4 passes for 27 yards.