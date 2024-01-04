Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb says San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey deserves Offensive Player of the Year

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb has had a phenomenal year — he's put up 122 receptions for 1,651 yards and 10 touchdowns while breaking the Cowboys' single-season franchise records for receptions and yards — but his pick for Offensive Player of the Year is San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey.

“Christian McCaffrey, he deserves it, he been doing a great job,” Lamb said. “Obviously I just seen he's sitting out right now, the way he's been playing 2,000 yards with like 20 something touchdowns,” via Calvin Watkins.

McCaffrey is currently the favorite to win OPOY, according to FanDuel Sportsbook, while Lamb is in third. McCaffrey is certainly deserving of the award after joining an exclusive club of running backs to eclipse 2,000 scrimmage yards and 20 touchdowns in a single season. In total, McCaffrey averaged 5.4 yards per carry while rushing for 1,459 yards and 14 touchdowns and recorded 67 receptions for 564 yards and seven receiving touchdowns.

McCaffrey, like Lamb, had a record-setting year. He broke the 49ers franchise record for most consecutive games with a touchdown while tying Hall of Fame Colts running back Lenny Moore the all-time NFL record.

Aside from Lamb and McCaffrey, Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill is the other leading OPOY candidate. Hill has had a great year, catching 112 passes for 1,717 yards and 12 touchdowns, but his stock has gone down slightly since he had to miss a game and his production has slowed slightly due to injury.

If any of these three win the award, it will be their first time winning the honor and the fifth consecutive year someone other than a quarterback has won the award.