The San Francisco 49ers will enter Monday night's game against the Minnesota Vikings in need of a bounce-back performance after a road loss to the Cleveland Browns.

Coach Kyle Shanahan and the 49ers decided to fly back to the Bay Area for their practices instead of staying out east. The team's general manager John Lynch spoke recently about a “splash” move he may be making ahead of the 2023 trade deadline this Halloween. Christian McCaffery, the Niners' top running back, got a key injury update along with Deebo Samuel, the Niners' star receiver.

On Saturday, McCaffery's personal feelings on possibly playing for the 49ers this weekend were revealed. The former Stanford Cardinal running back doesn't seem concerned about possibly exacerbating his oblique injury should he play on Monday.

Does #49ers RB Christian McCaffrey fear exacerbating his oblique injury if he plays Monday? “I feel great." Does he have to consider it’s only Week 7 when determining if he should play? “I still feel great." — Eric Branch (@Eric_Branch) October 21, 2023

McCaffery Listed as Questionable

McCaffery feels great heading into Monday, but remains questionable to play against Kirk Cousins, Justin Jefferson and the Minnesota Vikings.

So far McCaffery has rushed for 553 yards for the Bay Area juggernauts. Quarterback Brock Purdy has also relied on him in the passing game, along with George Kittle, Brandon Aiyuk, Samuel and others.

McCaffery has 177 yards receiving and has averaged five yards per carry. He has seven touchdowns on the ground and one through the air.

Vikings-49ers Monday Night Shootout?

The 49ers have averaged over 371 yards on the season compared to just under 340 for the Vikings. The 49ers' defense could give them an edge on Monday, or the game could become a shootout depending which team jumps out to a lead in what could be a raucous U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.