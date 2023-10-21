Nearly one year ago to the day, the San Francisco 49ers sent four draft picks out the door in order to acquire then-Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey. It was a move that signified that the 49ers, who had made it all the way to the NFC Championship Game the season prior, were as all-in as a team could be in their pursuit of the franchise's first Super Bowl title since 1995. On the anniversary of the McCaffrey deal, 49ers GM John Lynch let it be known that his team would not be afraid to make yet another splashy move in order to bring the Lombardi Trophy back to the Bay Area.

“We’re certainly not afraid to make a splash if needed, and if we think it can improve us,” Lynch shared on KNBR's Murph and Mac Show. “That’s not just a stock answer. I think there’s still Halloween where the trade deadline is, right after our Cincinnati game. So that’s a long time in terms of these things, and we’ll continue to monitor, continue to communicate and if we can make a difference on this team, we will,” (h/t Angelina Martin of NBC Sports Bay Area).

A week and a half out from the October 31st NFL trade deadline, there's still plenty of time for John Lynch and the 49ers to make a move that would shake the landscape of the league, as the McCaffrey trade did last year. But the question is, who would be available that could push the Niners one step closer to a Super Bowl title? After making the deal for McCaffrey last year, San Francisco looked like the team to beat in the NFC down the stretch of the regular season, only to have their Super Bowl dreams torn up, just like Brock Purdy's ulnar collateral ligament was.

It doesn't seem like a player of Christian McCaffrey's caliber will become available within the next ten days, but crazier things have happened in the NFL. And if they do, John Lynch likely will be ready to pounce.