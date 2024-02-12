CMC was a beast despite the Super Bowl 58 loss.

The San Francisco 49ers' season yet again comes to a disappointing end. Kyle Shanahan's squad had a commanding lead thanks to the efforts of Christian McCaffrey, Brock Purdy, and Jauan Jennings. However, the Kansas City Chiefs knew exactly how to adjust in the second half and in overtime. Nonetheless, their running back kept the faithful's hopes alive as Super Bowl 58 entered its dying seconds.

Christian McCaffrey became the first player to notch 75+ rushing yards along with 75+ receiving yards in the big game, per OptaSTATS. Had the 49ers won Super Bowl 58, he would undoubtedly have been the Finals MVP. However, it was just not his nor Kyle Shanahan's fate as the Chiefs established a new dynasty that might just rival the New England Patriots.

CMC was literally carrying the 49ers offense behind his back. He carried the ball 22 times which led to an average gain of 3.6 per play and 80 rushing yards in total. Unsurprisingly, this made him lead the 49ers rushing corps. However, he also carried their passing game by a lot. He ripped the ball out of the air for eight receptions for 80 yards. Not to mention, his trick play with Jauan Jennings broke the Chiefs' defense for a touchdown.

The partnership between a Shanahan and a McCaffrey will always be destined to dominate and work out. Super Bowl 58 might not be their time but they can surely ravage the league for years to come if they stick together. This might just only be the start of something great for the 49ers. Keep the faith!