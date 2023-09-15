San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey has antagonized his fair share of defensive coordinators during his time in the NFL. After McCaffrey helped his team to a big road win in Week One, the 49ers will next take the field for Week Two in Los Angeles against the Rams, whose defensive coordinator is Raheem Morris.
Morris recently spoke on the upcoming matchup and the many times he's faced McCaffrey over the years.
For our 2023 NFL bold predictions, listen below:
“He is a pain in the neck. I feel like he’s following me,” Morris joked, per Cam Inman of The Mercury News. “He was in the NFC South, then he followed me to the West, just to torture me a little bit more, right? You’re talking about one of the best who’s played in our game from a dual standpoint.”
Christian McCaffrey and Raheem Morris were matched up with one another several times when Morris was a member of the Atlanta Falcons' coaching staff and McCaffrey was the running back for the Carolina Panthers. Although neither team was particularly great during that time period (or now, for that matter), McCaffrey certainly gave Morris more than a few headaches both in the nights leading up to and during their NFC South clashes.
Now the pair will be at it again, this time in the NFC West. Morris and the Rams got off to a strong start to their season as well, blowing out the Seattle Seahawks on the road in Week One.
The Rams and 49ers are slated to kick off at 4:05 PM ET from SoFi Stadium on September 17.