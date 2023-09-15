George Kittle and the San Francisco 49ers got off to a strong start to the 2023 season with a dominant road win in Pittsburgh. Although Kittle had a relatively quiet game by his standards, the 49ers still were able to come away with a 30-7 road win against the Steelers.

Now, George Kittle is reflecting on the epic array of weapons that his team has at its disposal.

“It’s like Madden now for Kyle. Like, he can make up whatever he wants to make up,” said Kittle, per Matt Barrows of The Athletic. “Who do you want to take away? Like last week (the Steelers) had Minkah (Fitzpatrick) follow me around the field … . and it’s, you left Deebo (Samuel), (Brandon) Aiyuk and Christian McCaffrey one-on-one with everybody else. Congratulations. How’d that go for you guys?”

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Indeed, quarterback Brock Purdy has an embarrassment of riches to work with as he tries to follow up on his solid performance to end last year, which came to a conclusion when he left the 49ers' eventual NFC Championship loss to the Philadelphia Eagles with an injury.

On Sunday against the Steelers, the 49ers offense looked every bit of the juggernaut that Kittle described. It seemed that every play, at least one of San Francisco's many weapons found a seam in the Pittsburgh defense.

For our 2023 NFL bold predictions, listen below:

Up next for the 49ers is another road game, as they will head down to Los Angeles to take on the Rams, who also recorded an impressive road victory to open up 1-0. That game is scheduled to begin at 4:05 PM ET.