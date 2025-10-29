Although the San Francisco 49ers are 5-3, it is hard for fans to feel too optimistic about the team's chances this season following yet another avalanche of injuries. Star players are sidelined and there is little depth to be found right now, putting Kyle Shanahan in a difficult spot. The respected head coach can only hope that his squad takes advantage of a favorable November slate and builds a reasonable cushion for the final stretch of the campaign. He needs some reinforcements, though.

Niners general manager John Lynch has been busy on Tuesday. After acquiring pass-rusher Keion White in a trade with the New England Patriots, San Francisco is expected to sign defensive end and 2019 top-five draft pick Clelin Ferrell to its practice squad, per Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports. Management is staying focused on the trenches and is also making a move on the offensive line.

The 49ers are adding veteran tackle Andre Dillard to their practice squad, another 2019 first-round selection, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. They are releasing Brandon Parker to make room for him.

Can the injury-ravaged 49ers find a way forward?

These are obviously just minor moves, but neither Lynch nor Shanahan can afford to be picky right now. The team needs bodies, and these two boasted a ton of promise coming out of college. Ferrell helped Clemson win two national championships and entered the NFL Draft as the ACC Defensive Player of the Year and a consensus All-American. The Las Vegas Raiders were enamored with the 6-foot-4 edge rusher, using the No. 4 overall pick on him.

Ferrell recorded only 10 sacks in 58 games with the Silver and Black and has bounced around over the last few years. He spent the 2023-24 campaign with the 49ers, tallying three and a half sacks, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and six tackles for loss. He may not fill a starting role during his second stint with the team, but perhaps the 28-year-old could still be of some assistance during these desperate times.

Dillard has also been unable to fulfill his potential, flaming out with the Philadelphia Eagles and making stops at the Tennessee Titans and Green Bay Packers. If necessary, he should have enough experience to occasionally fill in on the O-Line.

The Niners are in survival mode, as per usual, and these signings reflect as much. They battle the New York Giants (2-6) in MetLife Stadium this Sunday afternoon.