The San Francisco 49ers find themselves in a familiar, yet uncomfortable position. After years of championship contention built on defensive dominance, their pass rush has evaporated into thin air. With just nine sacks through eight games and ranking dead last in the NFL in pressure rate at 21.3%, the 49ers are on pace for a historically anemic 19-sack season. Nick Bosa's season-ending ACL tear has exposed the harsh reality that San Francisco lacks the talent to replicate his production, and young first-round pick Mykel Williams is still developing his pass-rush repertoire.​

Meanwhile, 300 miles north in Las Vegas, the Raiders sit at 2-5 and appear destined for another lost season under Pete Carroll. The franchise is experiencing one of its worst campaigns in recent memory, allowing more points per game than last year despite significant investment in defensive personnel. With the November 4 trade deadline approaching, Raiders general manager John Spytek faces a critical decision: hold onto franchise cornerstone Maxx Crosby and continue the rebuild, or capitalize on his immense value to accelerate the roster reconstruction.​

Despite reports suggesting the Raiders rejected initial inquiries and Crosby's desire to remain in Las Vegas, the right offer could change everything. Here's the perfect trade proposal that addresses both teams' needs and gives the Raiders no choice but to accept.​

Why the 49ers Must Go All-In

San Francisco's championship window is rapidly closing. Christian McCaffrey is navigating injury concerns, Trent Williams turns 37 this summer, and the roster's core is aging. The defense, once the team's backbone, has hemorrhaged talent through free agency and injury, with Fred Warner now sidelined alongside Bosa. The 49ers desperately need an immediate impact player who can transform their defense overnight.​

Crosby represents the perfect solution. The four-time Pro Bowler has recorded 4 sacks, 10 tackles for loss, and 18 solo tackles through seven games this season despite playing on a dysfunctional Raiders team. Since entering the league in 2019, he's amassed 63.6 sacks, 153 quarterback hits, and 115 tackles for loss. At 28 years old, Crosby is entering his prime and possesses the rare combination of elite pass-rushing ability and stout run defense that Robert Saleh's system demands.​

The financial structure also works in San Francisco's favor. According to multiple reports, the 49ers would owe approximately $20.3 million for the remainder of 2025, with subsequent cap hits of $35.88 million in 2026, $29.78 million in 2027, and $27.28 million in 2028. While substantial, these numbers are manageable for a team committed to winning now, especially considering Crosby's production justifies every dollar.​​

Why the Raiders Should Accept

Las Vegas is spiraling toward another top-five draft pick. The team ranks 27th in offensive efficiency and 24th on defense, with virtually every measurable metric trending worse than their disastrous 2024 campaign. The Raiders are projected to finish with more turnovers, more punts, fewer passing touchdowns, and a worse third-down conversion rate than last season—all while Crosby plays at an All-Pro level.​

The harsh reality is that elite edge rushers cannot single-handedly transform losing franchises. Crosby deserves better than another 4-13 season, and the Raiders need ammunition to rebuild properly. Recent precedent supports a massive return—the Green Bay Packers surrendered two first-round picks and Kenny Clark for Micah Parsons just last month. While Crosby is two years older than Parsons, industry sources confirm a trade would likely require two first-rounders.​

The Perfect Trade Package

49ers Receive:

DE Maxx Crosby

Raiders Receive:

2026 first-round pick

2027 first-round pick

2026 third-round pick

DL Alfred Collins

LB Nick Martin

This proposal addresses every concern for both franchises. For San Francisco, they acquire the premier pass rusher they desperately need without sacrificing their 2025 draft capital, preserving flexibility for next year's quarterback class if needed. Crosby immediately transforms their defensive line, creating favorable matchups across the entire front and allowing Williams to develop without overwhelming pressure.

For Las Vegas, the haul is substantial enough to justify trading their franchise icon. The two first-round picks provide building blocks for 2026 and 2027, when the Raiders hope to compete again under Carroll. The 2026 third-rounder adds additional draft capital for the middle rounds where value can be found.​

Most importantly, the Raiders receive two promising young defenders in Collins and Martin. Collins, the 49ers' second-round pick this year, addresses their desperate need for interior run defense with his ideal two-gap frame, 85-inch wingspan, and immediate NFL readiness. Martin, an Oklahoma State linebacker who led the Big 12 with 140 tackles in 2023 before injury, brings the speed and athleticism to thrive in coverage-heavy schemes. Both players are cost-controlled assets on rookie contracts who can contribute immediately while growing with the franchise.​

This trade represents a rare win-win scenario. The 49ers get their defensive savior without mortgaging their entire future, maintaining young talent on the roster while adding a proven superstar. The Raiders receive a king's ransom that honors Crosby's value while accelerating their rebuild with multiple high draft picks and two talented young defenders ready to contribute.

With the trade deadline looming and both teams heading in opposite directions, this deal makes too much sense to ignore. San Francisco reignites their Super Bowl aspirations, Las Vegas stockpiles assets for the future, and Maxx Crosby finally gets the championship opportunity his talent deserves. For the Raiders, it's an offer they simply can't refuse.