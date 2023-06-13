No Christian McCaffrey fan was bigger than Logan Preston Hale. The young fan of the San Francisco 49ers running back died in 2021 when the player was still with the Carolina Panthers, and to this day, McCaffrey continues to think about Hale, who passed away at the age of 13 because of cancer.

Logan received a video message from Christian McCaffrey on his 13th birthday on Dec. 26, 2021, but he was already unconscious at the time. However, Hale seemingly heard McCaffrey's message, according to her mother, Bylko Hale, per David Lombardi of The Athletic.

“When I played it for him, there was no movement, but tears ran down his cheeks,” Bylko Hale said. “It wasn’t like two tears — tears were rolling down his face. I got a nurse and she just stood there, shocked.

Logan died just days after on Dec. 30, and was buried in a Christian McCaffrey jersey. “It hit me really hard when I found out he got buried in my jersey,” McCaffrey said when he learned of it.

Months later, McCaffrey launched The Logan Project with the mission of raising money to make Logan's dreams come true.

Christian McCaffrey, who was traded by the Panthers to the 49ers in October of 2022, surely knows how to value his fans and fully appreciates his unique standing as someone with an elevated platform and seen as a role model by young people. It is both heartwarming and heartbreaking to hear the story of Logan and it certainly has touched the lives not only of McCaffrey but many others as well.