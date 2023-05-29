There is a prevailing thought that the running back position is the least valuable in the NFL, and San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey voiced his opinion on the subject in an appearance on The Rich Eisen Show.

“No one’s asked me this question yet, but I do have opinions on it,” McCaffrey said on The Rich Eisen Show, via Tristi Rodriguez of NBC Sports. “I think when you look back in history and look at what the running back position has meant to football, they tough the ball more than anybody. And I was a guy who liked Emmitt Smith, Barry Sanders, some of the best to ever do it, and these guys, they didn’t just play for a long time, they played well for a long time, and I look at Derrick Henry as another example. Derrick Henry is older than I am and that guy’s done nothing but produce.”

Christian McCaffrey also brought up players like Saquon Barkley and Josh Jacobs as players who provide a lot as running backs.

“I look at what Saquon Barkley brings to the Giants, I look at what Josh Jacobs brings to the Raiders, all these backs around the league who have done so many amazing things for their team,” McCaffrey said on The Rich Eisen Show, via Rodriguez. “They’ve been clutch, they carry the ball, they catch the ball into the backfield, they provide multiple threats, they create mismatches, they make defensive coordinators think, and I think there’s a lot of value in that.”

McCaffrey currently makes around $16 million a year, which is the most in the NFL. Saquon Barkley has had trouble negotiating a contract with the Giants due to the franchise tag and the crash of the running back market. Josh Jacobs is experiencing the same thing with the Raiders, who used the franchise tag on him.

McCaffrey is the best at his position, and is supporting the top running backs around the league with his statements.