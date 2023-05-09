Joey Mistretta is a sports writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California. Mistretta graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism from Biola University.

The San Francisco 49ers are reportedly bringing in two more quarterbacks to their rookie minicamp, per Matt Barrows.

“The 49ers are bringing in two QBs to run their rookie minicamp, Steven Montez (first reported by @Eric_Branch) and Clayton Thorson. The 6-4 Thorson was a 5th-round pick by the Eagles in 2019. He played seven games last year for the USFL’s Houston Gamblers,” Barrows shared on Twitter.

The 49ers can still turn to the trade market or NFL free agency to address their QB situation if necessary. However, there aren’t many impactful options remaining. San Francisco features two talented quarterbacks in Trey Lance and Brock Purdy, but both QBs have dealt with various injury concerns. Sam Darnold is in the conversation to potentially see playing time as a result.

For now, the 49ers’ quarterback questions don’t seem to have a clear solution. San Francisco fans will be more inclined to follow the rookie minicamp given the team’s QB uncertainty.

Both Thorson and Montez are interesting players. Montez is a former XFL QB who’s 26-years old. He’s displayed signs of being a reliable player, and could make a name for himself in San Francisco.

Thorson, a Northwestern product, unquestionably features the size to play the position at a high level. The 2019 draft pick is only 27-years old and could help the 49ers with their quarterback concerns.

At the very least, both QBs can help themselves out by performing well at the rookie minicamp. If they do play well, other teams could potentially develop interest even if they don’t make the 49ers’ roster.