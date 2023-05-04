San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy is about two months removed from surgery he received to repair a tear of the ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow, and general manager John Lynch gave an optimistic update on the Murph & Mac show on KNBR, according to David Bonilla of 49ers Webzone.

“First of all, he’s here,” John Lynch said on the Murph & Mac show, via Bonilla. “He’s working hard each and every day, and our staff has done a really nice job working with his surgeon and his [physical therapy] guy down in Arizona. So we had to get that all kind of coordinated so that Brock felt comfortable being up here, and we got that accomplished. So Brock’s here working with his teammates. They’re in phase two.”

Lynch said that Brock Purdy is not throwing yet, but there is a timeline for when that will happen.

“He’s not out there throwing yet,” Lynch said on the Murph & Mac show, via Bonilla. “That’s going to happen around week 12 (12 weeks after surgery), [which] is kind of the next inflection point. But he’s doing really good, doing everything he can do. As you know, that’s just Brock’s personality, and it’s great to see him out here every day.”

Once Purdy can start throwing footballs, that is an indication of how long it will be for him to return to full strength.

“I just got a report from the trainers,” Lunch said on the Murph & Mac show, via Bonilla. “So week 12, that’s where he can actually go out, start lobbing a football. And according to the surgeon, you start getting a little better read on exactly where he’s at right about then.”

It will be interesting to see who is the starter for the 49ers in week one. If Purdy is not ready, it will be a competition between Trey Lance and Sam Darnold, according to Bonilla.