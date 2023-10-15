The San Francisco 49ers were getting hot in the middle of the NFL season. Brock Purdy was going crazy in leading the charge while his weapons Deebo Samuel and Christian McCaffrey were doing exceptionally well. All of that held true until they faced the Cleveland Browns. Both weapons were ruled out before the game ended which left both Pury and Kyle Shanahan without many options to bail out their plays. Thankfully, the results came in regarding the wide receiver's status and they look promising.

Ian Rappoport of the NFL Network outlined that Deebo Samuel's X-rays were negative. This was after he went out during the Browns game with very visible pain in his shoulder. The 49ers wide receiver was in the medical tent for a long while before he was escorted back into the dugout. He exited the showdown with two carries and 11 yards.

Samuel was then eventually ruled out for a return during halftime. This is when things went down for the Brock Purdy-led 49ers. Christian McCaffrey was the next to go down with an oblique injury in the third period. Despite his effort to get back up, the pain looked unbearable which also removed his impact against the Browns.

Trent Williams also shocked 49ers fans when he went down. But, he was able to return. Kyle Shanahan still managed to draw up schematics to push the game to a deciding field goal. They fell short of notching an unblemished record after failing to convert a 41-yard kick. Are they going to get their weapons back and rally to another hot streak?