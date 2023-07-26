Offseason workouts and NFL Training Camps help most players regain their confidence. This could be because of their rigorous training inspired by a breakout season. Another reason could be their willingness to gain more athleticism to thrive in their positions. Deebo Samuel has been getting buff this offseason. San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan even took notice of the Niners wide receiver's progress.

NFL Training Camps are not the only postseason workouts that players undergo. They take their own personal regimen to feel more athletic and light on their feet. This is exactly what Deebo Samuel did and he unveiled his feelings about it in his latest statement, via Charean Williams of NBC Sports.

“I’d say this is probably the best shape that I’ve been in since the 2019 year. You know, you got that long time of working out, a long time of preparation. I took them 40 days away and really got to it and got to where I wanted to be,” the 49ers receiver said.

He also outlined how they trained in Arizona and how that helped him trim his body shape.