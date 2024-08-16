Training camp is not exactly a thrilling time for a fan base that has been in Super Bowl or bust mode for the last few years. The anticipation to officially begin another quest for NFL immortality can be unbearable for those who root for the San Francisco 49ers, but it is much worse than even expected.

Star wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk and elite left tackle Trent Williams are both in the middle of contract holdouts, causing many to fear the worst heading into the 2024-25 season. When it comes to Aiyuk's status, though, one 49ers player is feeling pretty confident.

“BA's gonna be apart of this team so we don't have to worry about that,” 2021 First-Team All-Pro Deebo Samuel told the “Up & Adams Show with Kay Adams” after being asked if the Niners can win a Super Bowl without their leading receiver from last season.

Will 49ers' Deebo Samuel be proven right?

Strong proclamations such as these that come from teammates do not tend to carry a ton of weight, but Samuel has a bit more credibility on the subject since he went through his own contract issue with the San Fran brass back in 2022. While he did report to training camp and signed his extension by the end of July, Samuel reportedly requested a trade himself before working things out with management.

The wide receiver/running back hybrid is living proof that tense negotiations can be mended and result in a renewed sense of commitment from the franchise. Maybe he sees similarities between Aiyuk's situation and that of his own. In any case, it does not do Deebo Samuel or any other member of the 49ers organization any good to put on a doom and gloom routine.

They must be prepared to part ways with Brandon Aiyuk and figure out how to replace his considerable production– 75 catches for 1,342 yards and seven touchdowns in 2023-24– if need be. Making matters worse is the gaping hole on the offensive line left by Williams' ongoing absence, and the calf injury sustained by Christian McCaffrey. Regardless of what happens in the coming days and weeks, this offense will probably not share much time on the practice field together before opening kickoff.