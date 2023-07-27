Netflix once again continued to up its game in the documentary department after the recent success of Quarterback. The eight-part series followed three NFL quarterbacks in their own unique journeys throughout the season last year. The inaugural season began with Patrick Mahomes, Kirk Cousins and Marcus Mariota. The show was quickly renewed for a second season following the highly successful streaming numbers, but has yet to find its season two men behind center, with Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow becoming the latest to turn them down.

Netflix can't find their Quarterback's

Netflix is facing similar issues to what a lot of teams in the NFL are facing — finding their starting quarterback. Although, in this case, they're looking for three to be the star of their new hit show.

It will be difficult to replicate the three talents from last season, who each had their own unique beginning and endings to the 2022 seasons. It was honestly a perfect casting on the streaming services part. You had the premier quarterback of the entire league in Patrick Mahomes, who ended the year with his second Super Bowl title. Then you had Kirk Cousins, the often looked over quarterback that fell just shy of expectations once again. Finally, their was Marcus Mariota, a former Heisman winner, second overall draft pick, that had become a journeyman backup in need of resurgence, who then dwindled once again, and left his team when made a backup again.

Drama, success and underdogs — all the makings of great television. So, how can Netflix replicate that in season two, especially if a number of the league's most popular quarterbacks have already turned them down? Here's who's declined so far, per CBSSports:

Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles Justin Fields, Chicago Bears Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins Sam Howell, Washington Commanders

That's already a pretty solid list, leaving Netflix with fairly slim pickings from the rest of the league. And Netflix doesn't have quite the stroke with the NFL (at least that we know of) like HBO does with Hard Knocks, where there must be a one team chosen for the show. What if nobody wants to do this?

Documentaries are a distraction to teams

There's little reason to guess why players wouldn't want to be on the show, having cameras around them all the time. Documentary crews are huge distractions to not only teams but the player's families as well. Adding the stress of having a film crew follow you for a whole season at what is already an intensely stressful job as an NFL quarterback is probably not seen as worth it to a lot of these guys, especially those that are playing on potential Super Bowl favorite teams. It's certainly why the New York Jets didn't want to do Hard Knocks this season, and were eventually forced to do it.

There will most likely be some quarterback(s) who will take Netflix's offer. It just may not be three as there were in the first season. Nonetheless, let's take a look at who might take the offer.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

If you can't get Burrow, Hurts or Mahomes back, then Allen is the next best option for the premier spot for the second season. Allen and the Bills were featured in season one at times, particularly in the Cousins portion, so there's at least some familiarity there. The Bills enter another season with high expectations and you couple that with shots of the Bills mafia throughout the season and you have some engaging television.

Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers

Herbert is the next logical choice here, if for nothing else signing his five-year, $262.5 million contract. He's also another one that now will have even greater things expected of him. Watching how him and the Chargers attempt to not only get to the playoffs once again but then win a playoff game would be exciting.

Jared Goff, Detroit Lions

Goff would fall more in line with the Kirk Cousins pick of season two. Goff is coming off a surprisingly good season with the Detroit Lions, where they fell just short of the playoffs. The Lions aren't strangers to the cameras after being on Hard Knocks last season, but that also may hinder Goff from accepting an invitation.

Jordan Love, Green Bay Packers

What made Quarterback so interesting was how it took you into the lives of these players. Guys like Mahomes were already a star where most knew enough about him, but guys like Cousins and Mariota no one knew much about outside of football. No one knows anything about Love, besides the fact he's taking over for Aaron Rodgers. Having him on Quarterback would be a great way to introduce people to exactly what kind of a person he is, not to mention playing his first full year as starting quarterback for the Packers would be interesting to see.

Bryce Young, Carolina Panthers

Having the No. 1 overall draft pick would certainly add some interest to the show. It'd be interesting to watch not only how a rookie quarterback makes the transition to the NFL, but one that was drafted first overall definitely adds to the intensity. Watching Young develop through the season, perhaps even watching when and if he would earn the starting job is something everyone would be wanting to see.