Published November 27, 2022

By Gerard Samillano · 2 min read

San Francisco 49ers fans got a bit of a scare a few days ago when news of Deebo Samuel’s injury circulated on the internet. Kyle Shanahan certainly did not help matters, as his wording of Samuel’s injury was worrying, even if it was accurate. Thankfully, though, it seems like the injury was nothing more than a flesh wound for the star WR.

Ahead of the 49ers’ matchup against the New Orleans Saints, it was revealed that Deebo Samuel is expected to play, according to Ian Rapoport. This is welcome news for San Francisco fans, as we have already seen what this offense looks like when everyone is healthy and playing at a high level.

“#49ers WR Deebo Samuel, listed as questionable and dealing with a hamstring injury, is likely to play today, source said. He looked like himself on Friday.”

The 49ers completely demolished the Arizona Cardinals last week, especially on the offensive side of the ball. Samuel, Jimmy Garoppolo, George Kittle, and Christian McCaffrey led the devastating attack on Arizona. It was a glimpse of how potent the Shanahan offense is with all of their key players playing at peak capacity.

Based off their records, the 49ers should be favored over the Saints in Week 12. However, New Orleans’ defense is quietly solid, with the potential to shut down offenses if the stars align. Having Samuel back on the roster should be a good insurance policy for this squad. We’ll see what side of the San Francisco offense we’ll see this time around.