The San Francisco 49ers and Detroit Lions have played in the post season just twice before. Each game was epic, and key to the overall arc of each franchise's history? Who will win the third matchup?

The Detroit Lions and San Francisco 49ers are two of the most storied franchises in the history of the NFL. However, despite both playing in the NFC and the Lions being founded in the 1920s and 49ers in the 1940s, they've met just once in the playoffs. The reason why is actually pretty simple: Neither team was good when the other was.

That's mostly the Lions' fault, considering this season marks their first time making the NFC Championship game since 1991 and just the second time a Detroit team has made it to the final four of the playoffs since 1957(!). However, in fairness, the Lions were very good in the 49ers' early years when San Francisco hadn't found its legs as a traditional NFL power.

The Lions and 49ers have faced off in the postseason—twice. And despite taking place decades apart, each game delivered the highest drama. So, when did they play? Who won? And what does it say about this best-of-three rubber match between Detroit and San Francisco decades in the making?

December 22nd, 1957: Lions beat 49ers 31-27

As the 1950s began to wind down, the Detroit Lions were still hoping for a little more success out of a core that had carried them to three straight NFL Championship appearances (going 2-1) from 1952-54. But it was verging on three years since the Lions had last been in the playoffs, as they bottomed out in 1955 and were robbed of a spot in the NFL Championship game the following season after going 9-3.

In 1957, under a new coach and in the last full year of Hall of Fame quarterback Bobby Layne's time in Detroit, the Lions went 8-4 and finished tied for first in the NFL West Division with the San Francisco 49ers, forcing a Divisional Round playoff battle.

Meanwhile, the 49ers were set to play in just their third playoff game in franchise history and their first in nearly eight years. San Francisco had a Cinderella run to the 1949 NFL Championship game, where they fell short and were shut out of the playoffs ever since. The 1957 49ers actually sat at a negative point differential on the season, thanks to getting blown out in their four losses and keeping their eight wins close. One of those losses was a 31-10 drubbing at the hands of these same Lions.

But, in the infancy of the NFL, there was no such thing as “head-to-head tiebreakers.” You had to buckle back up and earn your spot again.

In the first half of the game, the upstart 49ers absolutely blitzed the Lions, jumping out to a 24-7 halftime lead that was extended to 27-7 early in the third quarter. However, in a game featuring nine total turnovers (five from San Francisco, four from Detroit), neither team left unscathed. But San Francisco completely collapsed, allowing 24 unanswered points en route to a miraculous 31-27 comeback win for the Lions.

Detroit went on to win the NFL Championship, its last professional football title to date.

December 31st, 1983: 49ers beat Lions 24-23

On New Year's Eve, 1983, the 49ers and Lions delivered their second and only other playoff classic. The Lions were already deep into their fall from grace that season, making the playoffs just twice since their 1957 championship. They were years away from drafting franchise icon Barry Sanders, essentially wandering the wilderness of NFL mediocrity.

Meanwhile, while the 49ers were ascendent. They won the Super Bowl in 1981, and the pieces were falling into place for their eventual dynasty. And they were on the doorstep of true greatness, finishing with a top-five scoring offense and defense in 1983. They'd missed the playoffs in 1982 after winning it all. The 49ers finished 1983 with a respectable 10-6 record and earned a home playoff game against the Lions in the Divisional Round. Future legends Joe Montana, Roger Craig, and Dwight Clark were all there alongside coach Bill Walsh.

Once again, San Francisco jumped out to lead against Detroit. This time, it was a mere 14-3 start and later a 17-9 advantage by the end of the third quarter. And then, despite not scoring a touchdown all day, the Lions quickly struck, scoring back-to-back touchdowns to take a 23-17 lead. And so, it fell on Joe Montana to do what he did best: Lead his team down the field in crunch time.

That's exactly what Montana did. In nine plays and 70 yards, Montana took the 49ers down the field and into the endzone, giving his team a 24-23 lead with 1:23 remaining. But Detroit, suddenly electric on offense, marched right back down the field with a chance to kick a field goal for the win. This is your warning to look away, Buffalo Bills fans. Lions kicker Eddie Murray missed a 44-yard field goal wide right with five seconds remaining.

The 49ers won, and the Lions faded back into obscurity.

January 28th, 2024: 49ers, Lions battle for NFC title

Before taking down franchise legend Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams in the Wild Card round, Detroit had last won a playoff game in 1992. The 49ers, on the other hand, won four more Super Bowls after beating Detroit in 1983, cementing themselves as one of the most successful franchises of the Super Bowl era.

But this time, both franchises are on the rise. Dan Campbell has players and fans genuinely believing in Detroit football, and believing in a way not present in the city since those championship-winning teams in the 1950s. Kyle Shanahan has had this iteration of San Francisco on the verge of returning to the Super Bowl for multiple seasons Given the history of these two teams, the narratives each are riding, and everything that's at stake, anything less than a third absolute classic would be a huge disappointment.