San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel is ready for the challenge of facing the Philadelphia Eagles this weekend

The game of the week this weekend is the rematch of last year's NFC Championship Game between the Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers. Widely considered the two best teams in the NFC, there is a lot of anticipation heading into this game, particularly after quarterback injuries significantly hurt the 49ers' chances during last season's game.

Prior to the game, former All-Pro receiver Deebo Samuel reflected on facing the Eagles again after last year's playoff loss. In last year's game, Deebo had three receptions for 33 yards, but he was also without a healthy quarterback for much of the game.

“You always got that bitter taste in your mouth,” Samuel told Kay Adams on the Up & Adams Show. “What is it going to take to get over that hump to get where we want to be, and we just got to do what we've been doing all season long besides the three losses that we had,” via David Bonilla of 49ers Webzone.

In the offseason, Samuel's comments calling Eagles cornerback James Bradberry ‘trash' garnered significant notice. Though Samuel has ‘no regrets', he's also not getting caught up in the narratives heading into this game.

“We know everybody's going to be riled up for this game, and we just got to stay level-headed and just go out there and play Niner football,” Samuel told Adams. “We playing pretty good ball right now. I feel like it's going to be a good matchup, and may the best team win.”

Both the 49ers and Eagles are hot right now, with San Fran on a three-game winning streak and Philadelphia on a five-game winning streak. The Eagles currently have the No. 1 seed in the NFC and the best record in the NFL, but the 49ers have the opportunity to steal the label of ‘best team' if they get the win at Philadelphia Sunday.