San Francisco 49ers Swiss Army knife Deebo Samuel recently spoke on the impact of losing Jimmy Garoppolo, who will officially be leaving the Bay Area this offseason. Head coach Kyle Shanahan told the team the QB won’t be back in 2023.

Via USA Today:

“Kyle came out and said there’s no scenario where Jimmy will come back,” Samuel said. “Being around Jimmy for four years and being around the league for the last four years, you see a lot. People come in, people leave, people get cut. Not only just Jimmy, we have a few free agents on our team, which no team is going to look exactly the same. But losing Jimmy is pretty big.”

Samuel even made a prediction for Jimmy G’s next team: The Indianapolis Colts. Not totally unrealistic either considering their quarterback conundrum. Matt Ryan was by no means solid in 2022, while Sam Ehlinger isn’t reliable, either. Garoppolo could be the perfect addition to that offense.

Despite losing Jimmy G, Deebo Samuel remains confident in what Trey Lance and Brock Purdy bring to the table:

“What makes Trey so special is … he can use his feet. He is kind of that dual-threat quarterback. He can put that fear in you running,” Samuel said. “What makes Purdy so special is that he’s so decisive. He’s poised and he’s not afraid to mess up … Purdy can move around a little bit too.”

While there is no question Garoppolo was a huge part of the 49ers’ success in recent years, they have two versatile young signal-callers to lead the way moving forward. And with the weapons around the QBs, headlined by Samuel and Christian McCaffrey, it definitely makes their lives easier.