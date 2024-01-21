DeMeco Ryans gets real about the harsh reality of the NFL with the Texans heading into the offseason.

The Houston Texans just didn't have enough gas to take down the No. 1 seed Baltimore Ravens. After being eliminated from the playoffs, Houston officially begins its offseason. During the postgame presser, DeMeco Ryans admitted some of the harsh truths of the NFL for every team.

Ryans opened up about how every team goes through changes during the offseason, according to Aaron Wilson of KPRC2 Houston. The Texans could be on the verge of major changes after having a surprisingly good season.

“In this league, nothing stays the same. We had our moment. This team won't be the same whether it's players and coaches. It's always evolving and always changing.”

Offensive coordinator, Bobby Slowik is considered a highly sought-after candidate for one of the head coaching vacancies in the NFL. He's shown some serious promise during his time with the Texans. His youth and potential are two key aspects that teams love around the league.

So, DeMeco Ryans is likely going to have to find a replacement, which isn't an easy task to do. Meanwhile, the Texans are bound to lose some players through free agency, which is something every single team goes through. There will be changes made to this roster and coaching staff. But hopefully, Ryans and the front office can find improvements in areas of need.

It should be an interesting offseason for the Texans. They have plenty of cap space, solid draft capital, and an exciting young quarterback in CJ Stroud. Houston should be able to reel in solid players this offseason, as players want to play with a franchise quarterback. Additionally, Stroud's rookie contract is a massive advantage for the front office right now. The team can spend money to improve the roster and worry about his contract extension later.

With that said, it was a fun season for the Texans. Although DeMeco Ryans is keeping it real about the offseason, there is plenty to be excited about for this franchise.