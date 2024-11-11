The San Francisco 49ers almost shot themselves in the foot on Sunday. Their opponents, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, came back and tied the game multiple times. The final time they did knotted it up, Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield somehow miraculously escaped from Niners defensive end Nick Bosa. After the game, Bosa discussed the play from his point of view to reporters, including San Francisco beat writer David Lombardi.

“Nick Bosa said he was trying to avoid a horse caller penalty on the insane Baker Mayfield stiff-arm throw,” reported Lombardi on X, formerly Twitter. “Just found himself between a rock and a hard place.”

Mayfield stiff-armed Bosa and somehow completed a pass to running back Rachaad White to give the Bucs a first down that would sustain their game-tying drive. It was a difficult position for Bosa, who had both hands on the Bucs' quarterback's left arm but still failed to bring him down. Although the Niners would win on the next drive thanks to the play of quarterback Brock Purdy and the leg of kicker Jake Moody, the 23-20 final score was as close as it indicates. Can the Niners avoid the same mistakes they made in Tampa when the Seattle Seahawks come and visit? If so, a win will be much easier to come by than it was today.

49ers moving forward to next week's matchup versus Seahawks

The Seahawks always play San Francisco tough, as the two teams have clashed many times since being put in the NFC West when the NFL realigned before the 2002 season. Next Sunday's matchup will be the second one these two teams have played this season, as the Niners dispatched Seattle on their home turf four weeks ago, 36-24. Can they make it two for two this season?

Bosa and his teammates will certainly try their best, as they have ground to make up in the NFC West. They sit a half game behind the Arizona Cardinals in the division, as Arizona also won their matchup on Sunday. A Week 18 matchup in Arizona may decide the race, particularly if both teams keep up their current form.

At the beginning of the season, the Niners were seen as the favorites in the NFC, as were the Detroit Lions. The latter team has certainly played their part and could increase their standing in the conference with a win over the Houston Texans Sunday night. Can the Niners beat Detroit later this season in Week 17, and in a possible playoff matchup? If so, then San Francisco could make yet another appearance in the biggest game of the season: Super Bowl 59.