Kyle Shanahan will be working against both the Chiefs and NFL history on Sunday.

On Sunday evening, head coach Kyle Shanahan and his San Francisco 49ers will take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 58 from Las Vegas, with the right to hoist this year's Lombardi Trophy on the line. Shanahan helped his team get to this point by engineering a 17-point comeback against the Detroit Lions in the NFC Championship Game, while the Chiefs were much more dominant in their victory over the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship.

Super Bowl 58 of course signifies a rematch of Super Bowl 54, in which the Chiefs came from behind to knock off Shanahan's 49ers in what was one of the most entertaining Super Bowls in recent memory.

Now, an unearthed statistic reveals that history is not exactly in the 49ers' corner this Sunday, as Super Bowl-winning head coaches are historically 3-0 in rematches against the same head coach, per Bleacher Report on X. Andy Reid is the head coach of the Chiefs, and was also in that position when Kansas City defeated Shanahan back in the 2019-20 season.

That loss for Kyle Shanahan didn't hold a candle to the collapse he helped author as offensive coordinator for the Atlanta Falcons in 2017, in which the Falcons blew a historic 25-point lead en route to a franchise-defining loss to the New England Patriots.

Needless to say, Shanahan has some serious Super Bowl demons that he will need to exorcise in order to help guide the 49ers to victory this Sunday. The big game is slated to kick off at 6:30 PM ET from Las Vegas.