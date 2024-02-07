History is in the Chiefs' corner this Sunday.

On Sunday evening, Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs will take on Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl 58 from Las Vegas, with the right to hoist the Lombardi Trophy on the line. The Chiefs got to this point courtesy of a rather convincing road win over the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship Game despite being the underdogs, while San Francisco pulled off a record-tying comeback in the NFC Championship Game to knock off the upstart Detroit Lions and advance to the game's biggest stage.

The matchup between the Chiefs and the 49ers represents a rematch of Super Bowl 54, in which Patrick Mahomes won his first Super Bowl ring with an epic comeback victory over San Francisco. As for this year's game, if one bizarre statistic is any indication, the odds are in Mahomes' favor once again.

“Teams that travel west have a 7-0 record vs teams that travel east for the Super Bowl in the last 30 years,” reported NFL insider Dov Kleiman on X, the social media platform formerly referred to as Twitter.

A quick glance at a United States map reveals that the Chiefs will in fact be traveling West to the big game in order to take on San Francisco, who has to travel east to get just about anywhere in the United States, as they are located on the coast of the Pacific Ocean.

Whether this stat is just a coincidence or actually signifies correlation remains to be seen, but eight in a row would be hard to argue with.