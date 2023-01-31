Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers fell short of the Super Bowl. However, they went on an incredible run, and Purdy certainly deserves all the credit in the world for his play.

San Francisco lost 31-7 to the Philadelphia Eagles after Purdy suffered an elbow injury. It was later confirmed he suffered a torn UCL, though the team hopes he will be healthy in time for training camp.

Despite the disappointing end to the season, there are a lot of positives for Purdy and the 49ers to take away. Star linebacker Fred Warner credited the rookie quarterback for their run to the NFC Championship.

“He (Purdy) ain’t got nothing to get sad about. He was the reason we even got to this game. When Jimmy went down against the Dolphins, we didn’t know what this season would be,” Warner said on Monday.

Purdy took over for Jimmy Garoppolo after the veteran quarterback broke his foot. San Francisco went on to win 12 straight games, clinching the NFC West Division in the process.

Purdy’s play earned him recognition among the best newcomers in the league. The Associated Press named him among the three finalists for the Offensive Rookie of the Year Award.

A Super Bowl wasn’t in the cards, but the Iowa State product may have a future in the league as a starter. That role as a starter could come with the 49ers. Garoppolo is a free agent this spring, and Trey Lance is coming off an injury of his own.

The end of their season was certainly disappointing. However, Purdy and the 49ers have a lot to be proud of. Only time will tell if they can build on this and improve next season.