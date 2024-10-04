To the surprise of no one, the San Francisco 49ers got back on course in their Week 4 matchup against the New England Patriots. Sunday's home game versus the Arizona Cardinals is another opportunity for the squad to iron out its wrinkles, but divisional meetings can often be unpredictable. The injury status of two All-Pros could add more uncertainty.

49ers linebacker Fred Warner and tight end George Kittle are both listed as questionable for Week 5, per the San Francisco Chronicle's Eric Branch. The 49ers have employed the next-man-up philosophy for the first month of the season, so they should at least be prepared to face more adversity.

Warner recorded his second-career pick-six before exiting last Sunday's game with an ankle injury, while Kittle played through a ribs injury. Both star players missed the first two days of practice but logged a limited session on Friday. The potential absences of these high-impact talents might put more pressure on running back Jordan Mason to milk clock on the ground. Though, the Niners should not have a problem with winning ugly right now.

49ers are trying to get by one week at a time right now

This team is in perpetual Super Bowl or bust mode. It has endured multiple NFC upstarts and still remains a title contender. Despite a 2-2 start to the 2024-25 season, many believe the only real obstacle to the 49ers' continued success is injuries. Head coach Kyle Shanahan is not going to overextend Warner and Kittle in early October, especially if he thinks his guys can clinch the W without them.

Their production is not easy to replace, however, even against an inferior opponent like the Cardinals. In addition to the pick-six, Fred Warner has another interception,a whopping three forced fumbles, one sack and 27 combined tackles. George Kittle is only averaging 53.7 yards per game but already has two touchdowns. The 49ers will monitor the playmakers' respective conditions through Saturday and make a decision before Sunday's opening kickoff.