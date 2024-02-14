Fred Warner was heartbroken when he saw Dre Greenlaw go down.

A lot of things went wrong for the San Francisco 49ers during the Super Bowl on Sunday. The early fumble, the muffed punt. The 49ers very easily could've won that game. Another very unfortunate instance in the game, and perhaps the most unfortunate, was the injury to Dre Greenlaw. Greenlaw wasn't even in the game, and as he ran out onto the field, he immediately went down, and it was clear that he was in severe pain. That was a heartbreaking moment for the entire 49ers team.

Dre Greenlaw ended up injuring his achilles on that play, and that fact that it didn't even happen in the game made it so bizarre. Inside the NFL has released some more angles on the play, and you can also hear the reactions of numerous people on the 49ers sideline.

“NOOOOO,” 49ers linebacker Fred Warner screamed as he saw Greenlaw do gown with an injury. It's always hard to see your teammate go down with an injury, but because it happened during the Super Bowl and while Greenlaw was simply running onto the field, it made it much worse.

“Did Dre just get hurt running out on the field?” 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said. He was just as surprised as the rest of us.

A lot of things went wrong, and that crazy injury was one of them. The 49ers still had a good chance to win the football game near the end, but they couldn't get the job done, and it was another heartbreaking finish to the season for San Francisco.