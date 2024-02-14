Travis Kelce was thrilled that the 49ers chose to receive

Kyle Shanahan's decision to receive at the start of overtime in Super Bowl 58 was very controversial, and many believed led to the loss for the San Francisco 49ers. Travis Kelce revealed that he and the Kansas City Chiefs were thrilled when Fred Warner said the 49ers would like to receive.

“You win the coin toss, that's what you get, the opportunity to have the advantage, and they handed it right over to us,” Travis Kelce said on New Heights presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment. “Not trying to harp on the guy, but it was a huge, like when they said they wanted to receive and ref looked at Fred (Warner) and he said, ‘are you sure, are you sure you want to receive?' And he said, ‘yeah, yeah I want to receive, I want the ball.' I jumped out of my seat and said, ‘hey, alright here we go. Here we go. Let's go boys. They want to receive? We get second possession, we know exactly what they want. Defense hold them. Just hold them to three. Just hold them to three. We're gonna go down here and win this thing baby.'”

There has been much debate about the decision, and it is clear where Kelce and the Chiefs stand in the debate. Getting the ball second and knowing what you need to do, along with getting the opportunity to go for it on fourth down, is the desired choice for them and many others. The 49ers and Kyle Shanahan felt otherwise, at least at the time. The Chiefs are thankful for their choice in overtime.