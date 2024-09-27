The San Francisco 49ers are in a desperate situation through three weeks of the 2024 NFL season. San Francisco is 1-2 and sits at the bottom of the NFC West after losing to the Rams in Week 3. The 49ers are also very banged up, with injuries to key players like Deebo Samuel, Christian McCaffrey, and George Kittle. Thankfully, one of these players just got some good injury news heading into Week 4.

49ers fans got an update on Kittle's status from NFL Network's Ian Rapaport this morning on Good Morning Football.

“It seems that they have a shot at having one of their top receivers, slash one of their top blockers, George Kittle the Pro Bowl tight end,” Rapaport said. “He missed last week with some hamstring tightness, kept him out as a precaution because it was late in the week. He has been in practice this week on a limited basis at least having a shot to play this week for the 49ers.”

This seems to be confirmed by reporting from ESPN's Nick Wagoner. He wrote on Thursday that Kittle sound like he expects to return on Sunday against the Patriots. Kittle also said he's “very excited to play football” and “feeling fantastic.”

The 49ers could really use Kittle back in the lineup. San Francisco has looked out of sorts for much of the first three weeks, so getting Kittle back would be a nice boost.

Previewing a must-win Week 4 matchup between the 49ers and Patriots

The 49ers are entering their Week 4 matchup against the Patriots hungry for a victory.

Thankfully, they drew an easy opponent. The New England Patriots are not looking like a good team through three weeks. They are the definition of a “get right” opponent. Don't worry about a trap game 49ers fans, this game should be an easy win.

San Francisco has a huge advantage on both sides of the ball in terms of overall talent. The 49ers may be banged up even if they get Kittle back, but they're still much better than the Patriots.

The offense does not even need to be elite to get past New England. In fact, the Patriots have only scored 39 points thus far this season, an average of 13 per game. They have not faced a defense quite like San Francisco's, which begs to question how many points the Patriots will actually be able to score.

As long as the 49ers play a clean game of football, they should coast to a win and get their season back on course.