The San Francisco 49ers faced major challenges during Week 3 of the 2024 NFL season. The 49ers took a 27-24 loss to the Los Angeles Rams amid having several players out of their lineup. One of those players was star wide receiver Deebo Samuel, who has been battling a calf injury. Thankfully, San Francisco got a positive update with a spotting of Samuel at a team practice.

Samuel participated in the early portion of the 49ers' practice on Thursday, as shown in a video by 49ers beat reporter Tracy Sandler:

Deebo Samuel has not played since San Francisco's Week 2 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings. Samuel strained his calf during the matchup, and the 49ers star was predicted to be out for multiple weeks. Samuel's appearance at practice on Thursday, even if just briefly, is a positive sign. Hopefully, he continue to have a safe and speedy recovery.

Samuel comes off a 2023 season with totals of 892 yards and seven touchdowns on 60 receptions. The 49ers are hoping he can continue to play at an elite level when healthy. During the 2021 season, Samuel amassed a career-high 1,405 yards and six TDs, earning his first AP All-Pro honor. Through the first part of 2024, Samuel has hauled in 164 yards on 13 receptions.

Despite his brief hiatus due to injury, Deebo Samuel has high Super Bowl expectations for the 49ers:

“I've been a part of the best team in the NFL for the past going on six years,” Samuel said on Sep. 17. “We got to get it done.”

San Francisco came close to hosting the Vince Lombardi trophy in February 2024. However, their flames were put by Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. As the 49ers progress through the 2024 season, their goal of winning a championship will stay on their minds.

Can SF overcome its woes and bring a title to the Bay Area in 2025?