It is not a certainty that Trey Lance will be the starting quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers in 2023 due to the emergence of Brock Purdy, and it seems that Lance is aware of that fact during an interview on the Rich Eisen Show.

“Everyone saw what Brock did,” Lance said on the Rich Eisen Show. “Brock doesn’t just come in and play that well, and I just get handed something out of the blue. And I don’t expect that or want that, but I truly believe, yeah, I just want an opportunity, to compete. That’s all I wanted going into the offseason.”

Eisen relayed the concerns that people have about the 49ers not being a fit for Trey Lance, specifically that the team is ready to win now and needs a more experienced quarterback.

“All I can say to people at the end of the day is I’m gonna do everything I possible can to be as prepared as I possibly can to be ready to go every week,” Lance said to Eisen. “At the end of the day I’m not gonna promise anyone anything, I’m not going to promise anyone a certain number of wins but I believe in myself, and at the end of the day that’s all I can do.”

Eisen then asked Lance what it would mean to take home a Lombardi trophy, which was sitting next to Lance during the interview, and Lance said that the 49ers would get there.

Then the conversation turned to Lance’s teammates Christian McCaffrey and Fred Warner.

Trey Lance talked about his close relationship with Christian McCaffrey, and expressed excitement to go against Fred Warner during training camp.

Lance is going to have to earn the starting job this summer, and it seems he knows that. He will likely have an advantage with Brock Purdy coming off of Tommy John surgery.