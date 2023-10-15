San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle has been one of the best at his position since he came into the NFL as a fifth round pick in 2017. After just his second season as a member of the 49ers, Kittle had skyrocketed up to number 29 on the NFL's Top 100 Players list in 2019. But that's not all he is. Over the course of the last year, we've learned that George Kittle is a man of many talents and many interests. He's proven to be a wrestling superstar, a fashion icon, and also, a dog lover.

George Kittle arriving in Cleveland in a hoodie that says … "I like dogs" 😂 https://t.co/HiDt25YZJJ — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) October 15, 2023

Count yours truly as a dog lover as well, and if I were to wear that hoodie there wouldn't be a hint of irony about it. That's not the case here though. It's a virtual certainty that George Kittle's pre-game fit is not totally related to his feelings about man's best friend.

Last week when the 49ers routed the Dallas Cowboys, Kittle found the end zone three times, and after the game, he found himself down over $13,000 due to an in-game wardrobe choice that, let's say, made his feelings about the city of Dallas and/or the Cowboys franchise abundantly clear. As the 49ers prepare to play the Cleveland Browns this week, Kittle pivoted, assuring us that he had nothing but love for Cleveland's Dawg Pound and/or our favorite furry friends.

The San Francisco 49ers come into this game versus a short-handed Browns team on a 15-game regular season winning streak, one win shy of breaking the franchise record that was set in 1990 when Joe Montana and Jerry Rice were leading the way.

It's unclear whether or not Montana and Rice had similar feelings about dogs as George Kittle.