The San Francisco 49ers have looked like the best team in the NFL through four games, and they are currently 4-0 ahead of their big Sunday Night Football clash with the Dallas Cowboys. The team has been clicking on all cylinders so far, and we will learn a lot about the 49ers in this weekend's game as the Cowboys are also one of the top teams in the league. While San Francisco has looked great, one surprising part of their game has been the lack of action that tight end George Kittle has seen. He has yet to score a touchdown this season, but if the 49ers are winning, Kittle is happy.

“Niners are winning football games, I’m playing well in the run game,” George Kittle said, according to an article from The Mercury News. “As long as I’m playing to my standard, I can only control what I can control. Kyle’s calling plays, and we have six guys who when they touch the ball, you don’t know what’s going to happen – they can score a touchdown, they can break tackles.”

While Kittle obviously loves to get the ball into the end zone, he realizes that there is only so much that he can control, and he's going to do his best to do those things.

“Sure, I love getting the football and running in space. It’s fun,” Kittle continued. “If those aren’t the plays being called, I’ll do what I can, either to get those guys open or block my butt off. I’ve been doing that pretty well so far.”

49ers quarterback Brock Purdy wants to distribute the wealth as much as he can, but he still recognizes the success that Kittle has had this season.

“I want to feed all my guys as best as possible across the board every single game. I’m doing what I’m asked within the offense, trying to move the ball, put up points, and win,” Brock Purdy said. “George has done a tremendous job, obviously, in the run game, and in the pass game when the ball does come his way.”

We'll see if Kittle gets any more action in the passing game this weekend against the Cowboys.