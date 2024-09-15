The San Francisco 49ers have had a rough go of it against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 2 so far, and things got even worse midway through the game. The Niners are already dealing with a couple of big injuries, most notably Christian McCaffrey and his Achilles ailment, and for a point in time, it looked like they were going to be even worse off after George Kittle was carted off the field.

Kittle had a big first half for the Niners, as he hauled in five passes for 56 yards and a touchdown. However, fans began to get quite worried when they saw him getting carted off the field. Thankfully, it was revealed that Kittle was only going back to the locker room for an IV, and he ended up returning to the field shortly after.

49ers avoid catastrophe with George Kittle injury update

Anytime a player gets carted off the field, it's never a good sign, so it's understandable why concerns were so high regarding Kittle initially. It seems like he was just a bit dehydrated, though, as he got his IV and ended up back on the field in an effort to help the Niners claw back into their game against the Vikings.

Kittle has had a big game for the 49ers, but it seems like it's going to come in a losing effort, as the Vikings have surprisingly controlled the action for much of the day in this game. The good news, though, is that he hasn't suffered any sort of serious injury, and that he's already back on the field. While he may not be able to prevent San Fran from losing, that's still an incredibly positive update regarding the star tight end.