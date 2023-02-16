When we watch sports, it’s easy to forget these men and women are human, just like the rest of us. Watching the play of San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle during his career, and the team’s playoff run, it would be hard to tell he was going through a tragic occurrence. Unfortunately, that’s exactly what was happening.
On Valentine’s Day, George Kittle’s wife, Claire, announced she suffered a miscarriage last month, before the tight end was preparing to help his team make a run to the NFC Championship Game.
“The nurse giving my ultra sound went silent for awhile and I asked ‘I’m still early there’s probably nothing to see yet right?'” Claire said, per a report from TMZ Sports. “She responded with ‘I see a pregnancy here it’s just not in the correct place, it’s ectopic. I felt my soul leave my body.”George and Claire found out about the pregnancy on Christmas, and the heartbreaking news came a few days before George and the 49ers played the Seattle Seahawks in the NFC Wild Card round. Claire also had a message for those who have been through the pain she’s experiencing.”To simply talk about it because I felt alone when I got the news, I never knew anyone else who had an ectopic pregnancy before,” she said. “So here’s my direct line to you, i’ve had one, you’re not alone. It sucks, It’s hard, be strong.”
It’s hard to imagine the sadness and pain George was going through while playing football at the highest level. Let this be a reminder to all. It’s hard to know what a person is truly going through at the moment.