When we watch sports, it’s easy to forget these men and women are human, just like the rest of us. Watching the play of San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle during his career, and the team’s playoff run, it would be hard to tell he was going through a tragic occurrence. Unfortunately, that’s exactly what was happening.

On Valentine’s Day, George Kittle’s wife, Claire, announced she suffered a miscarriage last month, before the tight end was preparing to help his team make a run to the NFC Championship Game.