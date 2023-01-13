As the San Francisco Bay Area deals with widespread power outages and the 49ers prepare for an NFL Playoff game vs. the Seattle Seahawks, Niners tight end George Kittle is one of the many residents without power. Amid the outage lasting four days, Kittle took matters into his own hands and sent a tweet to the Pacific Gas and Electric Company on Twitter, complete with an amusing GIF.

George Kittle said, “I’ve been without power going on 4 days. A lil help would be appreciated thanks. Just trying to prepare for something this weekend.”

The 49ers tight end made sure to add some humor to his request, posting a GIF of Fred Flintstone rubbing two sticks together with the caption, “Me right now.”

Clearly, George Kittle, like many other residents in the San Francisco Bay Area, is feeling the effects of the recent major storms that have swept the region.

The 49ers will be hosting the Seahawks in the Wild Card Round of the NFL Playoffs on Saturday. George Kittle, who has caught seven touchdown passes in his last four games played, will be ready for the contest on the field.

Off the field, the 49ers star is playing the waiting game, just like countless other residents in the San Francisco Bay Area.

Are you 1000% an NFL fan?
🚨 Get compelling NFL news, trade rumors, and viral buzz delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch newsletter:
RECOMMENDED
49ers, Christian McCaffrey, Brock Purdy

How Christian McCaffrey saw ‘greatness’ in Brock Purdy right after 49ers trade

Joey Mistretta ·

NFL Wild Card Round picks, NFL Wild Card Round, NFL picks, NFL predictions, NFL odds

NFL Wild Card Round picks, predictions, odds: Brock Purdy rolls, Tom Brady goes down

Tim Crean ·

Christian McCaffrey, Dre Greenlaw, Arik Armstead, 49ers, injury

49ers’ injury report ahead of Seahawks clash is music to fans’ ears

Jedd Pagaduan ·

It’s just another wild storyline ahead of a divisional clash that has given 49ers and Seahawks fans plenty to look forward to in recent years.

George Kittle, who said he’s been fueled by Seahawks fans’ hatred, is undoubtedly looking forward to the game.

In the meantime, he’ll be rubbing two sticks together.