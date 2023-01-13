As the San Francisco Bay Area deals with widespread power outages and the 49ers prepare for an NFL Playoff game vs. the Seattle Seahawks, Niners tight end George Kittle is one of the many residents without power. Amid the outage lasting four days, Kittle took matters into his own hands and sent a tweet to the Pacific Gas and Electric Company on Twitter, complete with an amusing GIF.

George Kittle said, “I’ve been without power going on 4 days. A lil help would be appreciated thanks. Just trying to prepare for something this weekend.”

The 49ers tight end made sure to add some humor to his request, posting a GIF of Fred Flintstone rubbing two sticks together with the caption, “Me right now.”

Clearly, George Kittle, like many other residents in the San Francisco Bay Area, is feeling the effects of the recent major storms that have swept the region.

The 49ers will be hosting the Seahawks in the Wild Card Round of the NFL Playoffs on Saturday. George Kittle, who has caught seven touchdown passes in his last four games played, will be ready for the contest on the field.

Off the field, the 49ers star is playing the waiting game, just like countless other residents in the San Francisco Bay Area.

It’s just another wild storyline ahead of a divisional clash that has given 49ers and Seahawks fans plenty to look forward to in recent years.

George Kittle, who said he’s been fueled by Seahawks fans’ hatred, is undoubtedly looking forward to the game.

In the meantime, he’ll be rubbing two sticks together.