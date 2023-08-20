As the San Francisco 49ers look to get over their playoff hump, they turned to a pair of former Michigan football stars in the 2023 NFL Draft. When the 49ers took down the Denver Broncos in Week 2 of the preseason, both former Wolverines had an opportunity to shine.

The 49ers ended up defeating Denver 21-20, moving their preseason record to 1-1. Much of their success came from wide receiver Ronnie Bell, who led the team with seven receptions for 114 yards. His 43-yard grab helped put the 49ers in a winning position in the final minutes of the game.

From there it was up to kicker and fellow former Wolverine Jake Moody. Moody, who had missed an extra point earlier in the game, was able to come up in the clutch and sink a 32-yarder to give his 49ers the victory.

San Francisco drafted Jake Moody in the third round of the 2023 draft with the No. 99 overall pick. His draft capital, alongside Robbie Gould leaving the 49ers this offseason essentially guarantees Moody's spot on the roster. He is poised to enter Week 1 as the team's starter.

Ronnie Bell on the other hand will have a much tougher road. Drafted in the seventh round, Bell is battling for his roster spot in a sea of talented receivers. However, performances like he had against the Broncos are such to get Bell on the map.

Both Moody and Bell had standout careers during their time with Michigan. Now both playing together with the 49ers, they'll look to take their preseason success and ensure it sticks when the final score starts to count.