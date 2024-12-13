Fans are still reeling from San Francisco 49ers linebacker De'Vondre Campbell leaving the team during the loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday Night Football, 12-6. While 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan seems to have made a decision on Campbell, there is a question of if the locker room has been lost because of these events.

This would be a question he is asked after the loss to the Rams, where Shanahan did not hesitate one second in saying that the locker room is not lost. He would reveal his belief in San Francisco that they share the same feelings about Campbell's actions in terms of leaving his team during the contest.

“I haven't lost anybody,” Shanahan said via the team's transcripts. “That's somebody who doesn't want to play football. That's pretty simple. I think our team and myself, we know how we feel about that, so I don't think we need to talk about him anymore.”

There is validity to what Shanahan said about the rest of the team feeling the same way he does, as was evident by the thoughts of 49ers defensive back Charvarius Ward. He would not hold back in his thoughts, saying that Campbell's decision to leave the team was “sucka stuff” and expecting him to be cut.

“If he didn't want to play, he shouldn't have dressed out,” Ward said. “He could have told them that before the game. I feel like that was some sucka s— that he did. It definitely hurt the team. Dee went down and we needed a linebacker. … So, for him to do that, that's some sucka stuff to me, in my opinion. He's probably going to get cut soon, so it is what it is with that.”

Expand Tweet

49ers' Kyle Shanahan's response to if team will cut De'Vondre Campbell

The same would be said by 49ers tight end George Kittle who called out Campbell's action as being a ‘”selfish decision” as he also used the terms “stupid” and “immature.”

“It's one person making a selfish decision. I've never been around anybody that's ever done that, and I hope I'm never around anybody who does that again,” Kittle said.

Campbell had been an important part of the team, starting most of the season at linebacker for the injured Dre Greenlaw, tying third on the team for solo tackles.

“He said he didn't want to play today,” Shanahan said. “People noticed, but when someone says that, you move on…that's somebody who doesn't want to play football. I think our team and myself, we know how we feel about that, so we don't need to talk about him anymore.”

Shanahan had a simple answer when asked if the team would cut Campbell.

“We'll figure out something,” Shanahan said.

Expand Tweet

San Francisco is 6-8 on the season, as their next game is Dec. 22 against the Miami Dolphins.