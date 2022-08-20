‘He’ll get what he deserves because man, what a special player’: 49ers GM John Lynch drops big hint on Nick Bosa contract negotiations

After a fantastic bounce-back 2021 season, Nick Bosa is ready to get back into it. The San Francisco 49ers’ superstar pass rusher had a full offseason devoted to improving himself rather than recovering from an injury and is set to have a big season in 2022.

Bosa tore his ACL in the second game of the 2020 season. In 2021, he had a career year and played in all 17 games. He recorded career-highs of 32 quarterback hits, 21 tackles for loss, 15.5 sacks and four forced fumbles. With a contract extension coming soon, Bosa will expect to be paid the big bucks. San Francisco sounds ready to do so.

According to Nick Wagoner of ESPN, 49ers general manager John Lynch said that the 24-year-old is “a special player” and that he will be paid accordingly on his next contract.

“What I do know, as long as we’re here, Nick Bosa is going to be a part of the Niners and he’s going to get paid handsomely to do so,” Lynch said, via ESPN. “His time is coming, and when it does, he’ll get what he deserves because man, what a special player.”

Bosa is indeed worth a massive contract extension when the time comes, which Lynch suggested will be 2023. The two-time Pro Bowler is confident that he and the 49ers will be able to come to an agreement when they negotiate his contract.

In the two seasons that Bosa has been healthy, the 49ers made it to the NFC Championship Game. Although there are numerous other factors that have caused that, Bosa’s outrageous talent is a key reason why. He headlines a very talented defense that will look to help the Niners make another playoff run.