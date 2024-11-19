When looking through the San Francisco 49ers' legends throughout the team's existence, two of the more iconic names would have to be Jerry Rice and Terrell Owens. Rice is considered to some as one of the best wide receivers of all time, while Owens is surely in the conversation.

Although Jauan Jennings' name might not have the same pull as Rice or Owens, he recently joined the two NFL legends in an impressive stat.

In 49ers history, only three receivers have multiple games of 10+ receptions and at least one receiving touchdown in the same season, per Nick Wagoner on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Rice accomplished this feat in 1990, 1994, and 1995. Owens was able to hit this milestone twice in his career with this franchise, once in 2000 and again in 2002. Now, following his performance in Week 11 against the Seattle Seahawks, Jennings makes his mark in 49ers history, joining Rice and Owens.

Before his Week 11 performance, Jennings had the best games of his career against the Rams in Week 3, hauling in 11 of his 12 targets for 175 yards and three touchdowns. Then, in Week 11, Jennings caught 10 of his 11 targets for 91 yards and a touchdown to join the 49ers' exclusive club.

So, while his name isn't as recognizable as Rice or Owens, he joins the two NFL legends in San Francisco's history book.

49ers WR Jauan Jennings picking up the slack of Aiyuk, Samuel

After signing a four-year, $120 million contract with $76 million guaranteed, Brandon Aiyuk's production was a bit lackluster before the 49ers receiver hit IR in Week 8 due to a torn ACL and MCL the week prior.

Along with the absence of Aiyuk, former second-round pick Deebo Samuel's production this season has been hindered by a few nagging injuries. With just three games with five or more receptions this season for Samuel, Jennings has been the team's leading receiver in 2024.

This season, Jennings has caught 42 passes for a team-leading 588 yards and four touchdowns. Jennings only trails tight end George Kittle by one catch and three touchdowns as the team's leading pass catcher.

And after joining an exclusive club of 49ers receivers with both Rice and Owens, it's clear Jennings deserves more respect across the league.