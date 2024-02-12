Jauan Jennings was doing it all on Sunday.

On Sunday evening, Jauan Jennings and the San Francisco 49ers hit the field in Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas to take on Brock Purdy and the San Franciso 49ers, with the right to hoist this year's Lombardi Trophy on the line. The 49ers got to this point courtesy of an epic come from behind victory against the Detroit Lions in the NFC Championship Game, while the Chiefs cruised to an AFC Championship victory on the road against the Baltimore Ravens.

To say that Jauan Jennings had a successful evening against the Chiefs would be an understatement. First, in the first half, Jennings caught a backward pass from 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy and then lofted it across the field to star running back Christian McCaffrey, who ran the ball into the end zone, giving Jennings a passing touchdown that few if any could have anticipated.

Then, later in the game, Jennings caught a touchdown pass from Brock Purdy to put the 49ers up 16-13 in the fourth quarter of the big game.

In fact, so impressive and diversified was Jennings' offensive attack Sunday evening that he made a bit of NFL history in the process.

“Jauan Jennings joins Nick Foles as the only players to have a touchdown pass and a touchdown catch in a Super Bowl. Foles had three TD passes and caught the Philly Special,” reported Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

An impressive evening, to say the least.