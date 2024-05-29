The San Francisco 49ers have agreed to sign wide receiver Jauan Jennings to a two-year contract worth up to $15.4 million, via Adam Schefter of ESPN. The deal features $10.5 million in guaranteed money.

Jennings played in 13 games last season, logging just 19 catches for 265 yards and a touchdown. However, he shined in the 49ers' Super Bowl loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, catching four passes for 42 yards and a score while also throwing a touchdown pass.

Had San Francisco been able to pull out a victory over the Chiefs, Jennings may have been a contender for Super Bowl MVP.

The 26-year-old, who played his collegiate football at the University of Tennessee, was selected by the Niners in the seventh round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Jennings did not play at all during his rookie campaign, but in his second season, he appeared in 16 contests and snared 24 balls for 282 yards and five touchdowns. The following year, he participated in another 16 games and hauled in 35 receptions for 416 yards while reaching the end zone once.

The Cowan, Tn. native will return to a 49ers receiving corps that includes Brandon Aiyuk, Deebo Samuel and incoming rookie Ricky Pearsall. Jennings may not get a ton of targets, but based on his Super Bowl performance this past February, he is always ready.