San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings had a breakout campaign in the 2024 NFL season. However, he missed out on a chance to hit a major career milestone on Sunday when he was thrown out of the meeting with the Arizona Cardinals early after a scuffle with Cards defensive back Sean Murphy-Bunting in the second quarter. Before that, Jennings also had a heated moment with another Arizona cornerback in Starling Thomas V.

Jennings, a former Tennessee Volunteers star, entered Week 18's date with the Cardinals at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, with 923 receiving yards on the season. That meant he needed 77 receiving yards against the Cards to record his first 1,000-yard season. Getting 77 receiving yards even in a meaningless game was still a challenge for Jennings but very attainable. He had five games in the 2024 NFL season where he had more than 77 receiving yards, including his Week 3 explosion versus the Los Angeles Rams in which he went off for 175 receiving yards on 11 receptions and 12 targets.

But Jennings' ejection essentially nullified his odds of reaching that receiving plateau. He already had 52 receiving yards at the time of his ejection, leaving him just 25 yards short of the 1,000-yard mark. The 27-year-old Jennings thus concluded his fourth season in the pros with 975 receiving yards to go along with six touchdowns on 77 catches and 113 targets.

Jauan Jennings speaks up about his ejection after 49ers-Cardinals

Despite the frustrating way his 2024 season ended, Jennings doesn't seem to be too bothered by his falling short of the milestone

“They threw me out. I think it was a mistake,” Jennings said after the 47-24 loss to the Cardinals in front of reporters, per Kirk Larrabee of 49ers Webzone. “Humans make those, so no regrets.”

“Just a normal pancake in the book of football,” Jennings described the moment with Murphy-Bunting that ultimately led to his ejection. “Took him to the ground and I tried to get up, and he wouldn't let me get up. He just kept grabbing my jersey, grabbing my face mask as much as he could — anything to grab me and I was just trying to get him off me.”

Jennings will look to build on his strong 2024 season, as he now sets his sights on having a much better 2025 campaign with the 49ers.